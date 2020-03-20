Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,237 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.25.

Paycom Software stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.03. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

