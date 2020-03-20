BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$7.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSZ. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.36.

Shares of FSZ traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,566. The company has a market cap of $572.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.16. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

