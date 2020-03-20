Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is HM Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 211.5% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $97.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.98.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.