Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $64,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. 41,296,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,427,283. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.00. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.