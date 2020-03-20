Boeing Co to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Boeing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.12.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.14. 5,322,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,820,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of -81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

