Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $420.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.12.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $97.71 on Friday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $398.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.