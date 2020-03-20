Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.65% of Boingo Wireless worth $27,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 1,280.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 753.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 241,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 384,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boingo Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WIFI shares. ValuEngine lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

