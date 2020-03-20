BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $265,808.25

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. BOMB has a total market cap of $265,808.25 and approximately $36,268.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00032906 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00088963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000781 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.82 or 0.99349782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000985 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00067000 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 951,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,173 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.