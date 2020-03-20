Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.40. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. Vertical Research increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.04.

BBD.B traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,665,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.62.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

