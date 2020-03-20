BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $756,509.79 and $13,394.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.02709864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00193048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,251,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,220,878 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

