Boralex (TSE:BLX) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$30.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$32.00 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.25.

Shares of Boralex stock traded down C$2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.91. The company had a trading volume of 513,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.02. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.97 and a 1-year high of C$32.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

