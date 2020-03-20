BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Tops $2.24 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $79,627.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00068562 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

