Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $319.08 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $258.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.14 and a 200-day moving average of $377.46.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,711 shares of company stock worth $32,742,528. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.