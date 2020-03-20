Bottos Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, IDEX, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $964,101.55 and $2.82 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.36 or 0.04324969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00068977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00038471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, BigONE, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

