Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$176.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.00.

Boyd Group Income Fund stock traded down C$6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$148.14. 66,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 39.34. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$210.18.

