Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $176.00 target price on the stock.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.