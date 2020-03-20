BP (LON:BP) Given Media Impact Rating of -4.16

Press coverage about BP (LON:BP) has been trending extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -4.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 508.89 ($6.69).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 240.75 ($3.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 474.55. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.62%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

