BP (NYSE:BP) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of -4.16 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler cut BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

BP stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.82%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

