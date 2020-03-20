Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce $141.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.34 million and the highest is $146.76 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $138.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $573.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.03 million to $592.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $585.76 million, with estimates ranging from $545.55 million to $623.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

NYSE BDN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 1,283,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 244,300 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

