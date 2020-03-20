Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.94 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce $141.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.34 million and the highest is $146.76 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $138.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $573.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.03 million to $592.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $585.76 million, with estimates ranging from $545.55 million to $623.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

NYSE BDN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,234,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 1,283,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,689,000 after purchasing an additional 244,300 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply