BRF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 21,455 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,670% compared to the typical volume of 1,212 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRFS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,943. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

