Brian Joseph Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.80. 630,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,809. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.10.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.09.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

