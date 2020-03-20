Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,821 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Brinker International worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Insiders bought 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 over the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.31. 389,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,812. The firm has a market cap of $285.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.33%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

