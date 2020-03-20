British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at DZ Bank

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,690.77 ($48.55).

BATS opened at GBX 2,664 ($35.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,186.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,061.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

