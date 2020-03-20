British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) declared a dividend on Friday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from British Smaller Companies VCT2’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT2 stock traded down GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 51.50 ($0.68). The stock had a trading volume of 59,204 shares. British Smaller Companies VCT2 has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

About British Smaller Companies VCT2

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

