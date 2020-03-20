Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce $56.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.47 million to $58.48 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $74.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $234.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.27 million to $246.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.50 million, with estimates ranging from $233.35 million to $277.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AKR opened at $14.47 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.27%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,163,000 after purchasing an additional 558,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 379,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

