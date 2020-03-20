Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post sales of $203.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $205.00 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $130.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $834.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $848.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $857.08 million, with estimates ranging from $848.10 million to $869.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

ABCB opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,290 shares of company stock worth $540,123 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

