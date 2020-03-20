Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CorePoint Lodging’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CorePoint Lodging an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 505,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

