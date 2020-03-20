Brokerages Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report sales of $103.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.90 million. First Majestic Silver reported sales of $86.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year sales of $411.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.60 million to $500.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $496.13 million, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $526.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Majestic Silver.

Several equities analysts have commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 345,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 108,502 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 177,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

