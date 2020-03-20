Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.79. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,483,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRET traded down $12.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 286,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $834.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $85.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

