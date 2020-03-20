Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post sales of $469.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.80 million and the highest is $473.90 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $426.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 111.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

SNBR stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

