Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Zynga posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Zynga stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 26,981,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,732,465. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,698,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

