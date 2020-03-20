Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.96 Million

Brokerages expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce $292.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.10 million and the lowest is $286.82 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $279.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 316,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,570.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 over the last ninety days. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.