Brokerages Expect Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jianpu Technology’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.80 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FINV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,602. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.25.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jianpu Technology (FINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.