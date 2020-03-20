Brokerages Expect Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of MLVF stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.