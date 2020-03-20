Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post $45.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $154.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $205.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $160.38 million, with estimates ranging from $91.85 million to $408.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.48. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,081.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,696.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,962,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,495,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,707,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,034,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

