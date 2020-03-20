Brokerages Expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,253,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. PPL has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

