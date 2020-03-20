Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will post $49.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $201.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $209.85 million, with estimates ranging from $205.60 million to $214.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million.

Several research firms have commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

WASH opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $609.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

