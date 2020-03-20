Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,121,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,753. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

