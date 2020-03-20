Brokers Offer Predictions for Criteo SA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Criteo in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. Societe Generale lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,413 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Criteo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161,905 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

