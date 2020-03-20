Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,024 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,648.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 502.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 3,071.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

