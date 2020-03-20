Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to post sales of $217.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $219.30 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $198.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $889.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.50 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $980.85 million, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $991.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $22.88 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

