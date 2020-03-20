Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Bruker worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bruker by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bruker by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR opened at $35.81 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

