Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,195 ($15.72) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,000 ($26.31). Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,290 ($30.12) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 1,397.50 ($18.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,877.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,012.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 1,748.50 ($23.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunzl will post 12973.032336 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total value of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

