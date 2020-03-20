Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,948.33 ($25.63).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,145 ($15.06) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,752.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,023.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,454 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

