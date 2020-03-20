Burst (BURST) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Burst has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $33,257.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Coinroom and Livecoin. During the last week, Burst has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,086,524,817 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin, C-CEX and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

