Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0002

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Coindeal and cfinex. Bytecoin has a market cap of $44.10 million and approximately $30,879.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00648018 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, OKEx, Coindeal, Binance, cfinex, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

