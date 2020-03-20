Bytom Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Huobi, CoinEgg and Bibox. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $57.25 million and $20.66 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, FCoin, HitBTC, Neraex, CoinEx, BigONE, BitMart, Huobi, Bibox, EXX, RightBTC, LBank, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Gate.io and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

