C.H. Robinson Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,335 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the average volume of 1,630 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.76. 183,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

