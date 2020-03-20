CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.25.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.23. 849,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.05. CAE has a one year low of C$14.37 and a one year high of C$42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

