Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 116,200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.32% of Ecolab worth $180,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Ecolab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $156.18 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.61 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

